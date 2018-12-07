Suns' Josh Jackson: Solid production in thumping
Jackson tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jackson put forth solid production Thursday despite the Suns getting thumped by the Trail Blazers. This game was over after the first quarter in what seems to be a growing trend for the Suns. Devin Booker (hamstring) and T.J. Warren (ankle) are both still sidelined leaving the Suns with no choice but to give Jackson more playing time. His numbers over the past five games have been a step in the right direction but he is still tough to own in standard formats.
