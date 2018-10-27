Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting at shooting guard
Jackson will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Grizzlies, Clay Bailey of the Daily Memphian reports.
With Devin Booker (hamstring out), Jackson will get a chance to start in the backcourt. In the two games that he's seen over 25 minutes this season, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
