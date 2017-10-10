Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting Monday's exhibition
Jackson will draw the start for Monday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Jackson hasn't been all too impressive in two preseason games thus far, and he needs to cut down on his turnovers considering he already has 10. He'll get the chance to start and see extended minutes Monday with T.J. Warren (back) sitting out, so he'll look to clean up the mistakes and show some overall improvement in his game with the regular season approaching in just over a week.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...