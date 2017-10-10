Jackson will draw the start for Monday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Jackson hasn't been all too impressive in two preseason games thus far, and he needs to cut down on his turnovers considering he already has 10. He'll get the chance to start and see extended minutes Monday with T.J. Warren (back) sitting out, so he'll look to clean up the mistakes and show some overall improvement in his game with the regular season approaching in just over a week.