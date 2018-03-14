Jackson will start Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

It was originally reported that Jackson would come off the bench Tuesday after missing Saturday's game with a left knee injury. However, the Suns have opted to go with a smaller lineup, with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren returning to the starting rotation and Dragon Bender taking over at center -- pushing Tyson Chandler to the bench.