Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting Tuesday vs. Cavaliers
Jackson will start Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
It was originally reported that Jackson would come off the bench Tuesday after missing Saturday's game with a left knee injury. However, the Suns have opted to go with a smaller lineup, with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren returning to the starting rotation and Dragon Bender taking over at center -- pushing Tyson Chandler to the bench.
