Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting Tuesday
Jackson will get the start at small forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Pistons.
Jackson is coming off a career game in Saturday's loss to the Warriors, as he posted 36 points (14-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes. He will replace T.J. Warren (knee) with the first-string, and figures to be in line for a healthy workload.
