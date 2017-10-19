Jackson finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout loss to the Trail Blazers.

Though Jackson had his struggles during Wednesday's debut, it was far from a bad performance. Relative to the rest of the team, his statline is actually one of the more encouraging of the group. Ultimately, the Trail Blazers are a tough first opponent and Jackson will be in a prime position to bounce back Friday against the Lakers.