Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles through toe issue
Jackson (toe) provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 21 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Jackson was listed as probable coming into the contest, and although he logged another start in place of Devin Booker (hamstring), he was unable to do much with it. The second-year wing has seen an unexpected downturn across the board to start the season after wrapping up his rookie campaign in impressive fashion. Factoring in Wednesday's contest -- in which he generated his fourth single-digit scoring tally of the first seven games -- Jackson is averaging 7.6 points (down from 13.1 last season) and shooting an unsightly 36.7 percent (as compared to last season's 41.7 percent).
