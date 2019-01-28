Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in loss
Jackson totaled 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Jackson logged the third-most minutes on the night for the Suns, but he fell well short of maximizing them due to his third straight forgettable shooting performance. The second-year wing has now drained 35.7 percent or less of his attempts over the last three games, a stretch that includes a 1-for-11 tally from distance. Jackson has still managed a pair of serviceable lines in that period due to strong free-throw shooting and solid contributions elsewhere, and he retains plenty of upside as long he's part of the starting five.
