Jackson posted 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Although he checked in second only to Davon Reed on the starting five in scoring, Jackson had the worst shooting percentage (25.0) of any Suns first-unit player by far. The second-year swingman is coming off a stellar rookie season during which he enjoyed solid playing time and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.4 minutes over 77 games. He'll look to sharpen up his shot during summer league play after posting a 41.7 percent success rate from the field last season, including an unsightly 26.3 percent figure from distance.