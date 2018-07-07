Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in Vegas Summer League opener
Jackson posted 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Although he checked in second only to Davon Reed on the starting five in scoring, Jackson had the worst shooting percentage (25.0) of any Suns first-unit player by far. The second-year swingman is coming off a stellar rookie season during which he enjoyed solid playing time and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.4 minutes over 77 games. He'll look to sharpen up his shot during summer league play after posting a 41.7 percent success rate from the field last season, including an unsightly 26.3 percent figure from distance.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...