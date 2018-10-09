Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in win
Jackson compiled seven points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
Jackson drew another start at shooting guard, but he couldn't find his shot consistently for the third consecutive game. The 21-year-old is now 12-for-45 from the field during that stretch, a sample that includes a 2-for-15 tally from distance. With Devin Booker (hand) projected to be out for the remainder of preseason at minimum, Jackson should continue seeing ample playing time. However, he'll need to correct his offensive woes in short order come the regular season to continue claiming his fair share of minutes -- the Suns now sport a deeper small forward depth chart following the offseason arrival of Trevor Ariza, while first-round pick Mikal Bridges is an option to back up Booker at the two-guard spot.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes hot hand in preseason opener•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Aiming to improve outside shot•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Superb rookie season•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.