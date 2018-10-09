Jackson compiled seven points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

Jackson drew another start at shooting guard, but he couldn't find his shot consistently for the third consecutive game. The 21-year-old is now 12-for-45 from the field during that stretch, a sample that includes a 2-for-15 tally from distance. With Devin Booker (hand) projected to be out for the remainder of preseason at minimum, Jackson should continue seeing ample playing time. However, he'll need to correct his offensive woes in short order come the regular season to continue claiming his fair share of minutes -- the Suns now sport a deeper small forward depth chart following the offseason arrival of Trevor Ariza, while first-round pick Mikal Bridges is an option to back up Booker at the two-guard spot.