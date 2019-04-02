Suns' Josh Jackson: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Jackson contributed 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
Jackson co-led the second unit in scoring and paced it in rebounds in his best performance since returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. The second-year forward is back to his normal allotment of minutes, so he should offer plenty of value across all formats for what remains of the regular season.
