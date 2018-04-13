Jackson produced 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 77 games during his rookie season with the Suns.

Jackson had a superb rookie season with the Suns while only missing just five games all year long. The Kansas product was able to score above the 20-point mark in 17 games with his career high of 36 points coming on Mar. 17 against the Warriors. Jackson should look to improve upon his free-throw shooting next year though, as he shot a moderate 63.4 percent from the charity strip. The 20-year-old will be entering the second year of his two-year contract which include team options the following two seasons.