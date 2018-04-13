Suns' Josh Jackson: Superb rookie season
Jackson produced 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 77 games during his rookie season with the Suns.
Jackson had a superb rookie season with the Suns while only missing just five games all year long. The Kansas product was able to score above the 20-point mark in 17 games with his career high of 36 points coming on Mar. 17 against the Warriors. Jackson should look to improve upon his free-throw shooting next year though, as he shot a moderate 63.4 percent from the charity strip. The 20-year-old will be entering the second year of his two-year contract which include team options the following two seasons.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....