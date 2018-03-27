Jackson accounted for 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

Jackson went toe-to-toe with fellow rookie Jayson Tatum, matching the latter's scoring total on the night. Jackson has now scored at least 15 points in seven straight contests, and his 60.0 percent success rate Monday was his best of the last four contests. The former Jayhawk has enjoyed an expanded role during the extended absences of Devin Booker (hand) and T.J. Warren (back), so his usage could take a hit as soon as either returns to the lineup. Moreover, Warren's eventual return would presumably push Jackson back onto the second unit, although he's proven aptly capable of offering solid multi-category production off the bench.