Jackson pitched in 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

With a week before their Oct. 18 regular-season opener, head coach Earl Watson opted to give his 2017 first-rounder extended run in the preseason finale. Jackson's performance was a fitting cap to an excellent preseason, one that saw him shoot no worse than 41.7 percent in any of his four contests while generating a quartet of double-digit scoring efforts. Jackson also offered solid production across the rest of the stat sheet and looks poised to see solid run behind starting small forward T.J Warren (back) this coming season.