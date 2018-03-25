Suns' Josh Jackson: Team-leading scoring total in loss
Jackson mustered 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.
The rookie drew another start for T.J. Warren (knee) and led the Suns in scoring on the night. Jackson has racked up six straight double-digit scoring efforts, even as his scoring contributions have been capped over the last three games by shooting struggles. The 2017 first-round pick has posted a success rate of 40.0 percent or lower in those contests, and he's come up empty on nine attempts from distance during that stretch as well.
