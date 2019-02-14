Suns' Josh Jackson: Terrible outing Wednesday
Jackson tallied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 15 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers.
With averages of 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists,1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes per game over his previous eight outings, Jackson had cemented himself as a must-own player heading into Wednesday. His performance versus the Clippers may have taken some of the shine off the second-year forward, who recorded nearly as many turnovers (five) as points while seeing his playing time tail off amid the blowout. Jackson is still worth holding for now given that his numbers have generally been trending upward lately, but he could see his outlook take a hit if T.J. Warren (ankle) is cleared to play immediately coming out of the All-Star break.
