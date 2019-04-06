Jackson contributed 35 points (15-29 FG, 5-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 46 minutes in the Suns' 133-126 overtime win over the Pelicans on Friday.

Jackson's point total led all scorers for the night as he turned in a masterful performance in the absence of Devin Booker (ankle). It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year pro, but Friday's spectacular effort served as his best of the campaign. Jackson is likely to remain in the starting five for the Suns' final two games, and with Booker already confirmed to be out for those contests, his usage could remain similarly high.