Suns' Josh Jackson: To draw spot start
Jackson will start at power forward Thursday against Portland, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With T.J. Warren (ankle) ruled out for the next few weeks, Jackson figures to join the starting unit for the foreseeable future. He drew three straight starts earlier in the month and put together strong performances, averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 boards, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals over that brief stretch. Jackson may be worth rostering in the short term, assuming he continues to fill in for Warren.
