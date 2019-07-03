Jackson (foot) -- along with DeAnthony Melton and two second-round picks -- was traded to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in exchange for Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The former fourth overall pick in 2017, Jackson hasn't lived up to expectations. So the Suns have opted to send him to the Grizzlies, who seem to have an interest in developing Jackson. He's shown some upside as a defender, but the 22-year-old has struggled to score efficiently or demonstrate great passing vision. Jackson will likely occupy a backup role at shooting guard and small forward, and it's possible he still sees about 20 to 25 minutes per game.