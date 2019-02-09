Jackson finished with 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes Friday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

The Suns were surprisingly competitive through three quarters of the contest, and Jackson was a big reason why. The second-year forward has largely been a disappointment since being selected No. 4 overall in 2017, but he's currently in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Over his last 10 games, Jackson is averaging 18.7 points (on 44.8 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple in 32.4 minutes per contest.