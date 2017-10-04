Jackson will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Considering he was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, there's at least a chance the Suns consider using him as a starter. However, with Devin Booker and T.J. Warren occupying the two spots on the wing, Jackson will open his debut in a bench role. The Suns could certainly try some different lineups throughout the preseason, but for now, Jackson will be stuck as a reserve. Still, the rookie should get plenty of run early on.