Suns' Josh Jackson: Will open season in bench role
Jackson will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson worked with the starting five throughout the preseason, but is set to open the year in a bench role as the Suns are electing to go with a top unit of Isaiah Canaan, Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and Deandre Ayton. Still, Jackson is key building block for the future, so he should still have a fairly significant role in the rotation every night despite being a reserve. If Canaan struggles early on, there's a chance the Suns could push Booker over to point guard and elevate Jackson into the top unit.
