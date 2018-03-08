Suns' Josh Jackson: Will pick up spot start Thursday
Jackson will enter the starting five for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
T.J. Warren is a surprising scratch due to back spasms, so Jackson will get the call to start in his place. In Jackson's last spot start on Feb. 28, he went off for a career-high 29 points, to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes. While he may not approach 40 minutes, Jackson should still see a fairly hefty workload and increased usage, which will make him a popular DFS play Thursday.
