Jackson (hip) will play and start at small forward in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

While Jackson was listed as questionable, he'll be called upon to start and likely play a heavy dose of minutes in the absence of T.J. Warren (back). In Sunday's loss to the Pacers, Jackson played 30 minutes and recorded 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in that time. Look for Jackson to play a similar number of minutes Tuesday due to the Suns being light on wing depth with Danuel House (illness) also out.