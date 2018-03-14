Suns' Josh Jackson: Will play Tuesday vs. Cavaliers
Jackson (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jackson was given a probable designation coming into Tuesday after practicing a day earlier without issue, so his availability against the Cavaliers isn't anything surprising. However, with Devin Booker (triceps) and T.J. Warren (back) healthy and starting as usual, Jackson will have to settle for a bench role. Despite working with the second unit, the Suns are likely going to give Jackson, their promising rookie, as much run down the stretch of the season, so he should see a sizable workload in his return.
