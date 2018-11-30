Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start Friday
Jackson will start Friday against the Magic, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With teammate T.J. Warren out with ankle soreness, Jackson will move up to the top unit at one of the forward spots and should benefit from an uptick in playing time. So far this season, the Kansas product is averaging 7.6 and 2.7 rebounds across 17.7 minutes per contest.
