Jackson will draw the start for T.J. Warren (illness) during Friday's contest against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jackson has started 13 games this season, though hasn't performed particularly well in those contests. In those starts, he's averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.2 percent from the field.

