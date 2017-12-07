Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start vs. Washington
Jackson will start at shooting guard in Thursday's game against the Wizards, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
With Devin Booker (groin) ruled out for 2-to-3 weeks, it will be the the rookie Jackson who will enter the starting lineup. While Jackson doesn't bring the offensive upside that Booker does, he is a better perimeter defender and has plenty of upside given his athleticism. Jackson will likely see a sizable uptick in minutes as a result of entering the starting lineup, but with so many question marks still surrounding the rookie's capabilities on offense, fantasy owners should still take a wait-and-see approach with him.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores career-high 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will start vs. Wolves•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Has best game of the season in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles in debut Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.