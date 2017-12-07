Jackson will start at shooting guard in Thursday's game against the Wizards, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

With Devin Booker (groin) ruled out for 2-to-3 weeks, it will be the the rookie Jackson who will enter the starting lineup. While Jackson doesn't bring the offensive upside that Booker does, he is a better perimeter defender and has plenty of upside given his athleticism. Jackson will likely see a sizable uptick in minutes as a result of entering the starting lineup, but with so many question marks still surrounding the rookie's capabilities on offense, fantasy owners should still take a wait-and-see approach with him.