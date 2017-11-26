Jackson will start Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Devin Booker (toe) out of action Sunday, Jackson will move into the starting lineup alongside Tyler Ulis, T.J. Warren, Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler. Jackson has been very much up-and-down on the offensive end of late, but he's coming off of one of his better performances of the season Friday against New Orleans, when had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.