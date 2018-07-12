Suns' Josh Jackson: Won't play Thursday
Jackson won't play during Thursday's summer league action against the 76ers due to rest, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Jackson has struggled through three summer league games, averaging 10.3 points on 24.4 percent shooting. It's unclear if he'll appear in another game, however, considering he saw nearly 2,000 minutes in the NBA last season.
