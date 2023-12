Okogie (hip) is good to go for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okogie will return from a five-game absence due to a strained right hip. Okogie, Eric Gordon (hip) and Yuta Watanabe (finger) have all been cleared for action, but Phoenix's rotation will still lack Nassir Little (knee), Bradley Beal (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (personal).