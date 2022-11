Okogie is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a sore right hamstring, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie only saw nine minutes of action in Monday's loss to the Heat, so it's unclear if the hamstring issue popped up during the game or sometime during practice. Okogie has only eclipsed 10 minutes in two games this season, so if he's forced to miss Friday's contest, his absence shouldn't affect the Suns' rotation much.