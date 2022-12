Okogie provided nine points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 victory over the Spurs.

Okogie led the team in rebounds off the bench, finishing one point and four assists shy of a triple-double while setting season-high marks in all three categories as well as minutes played and steals. Okogie has scored five or more points three times this season.