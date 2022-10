Okogie (hamstring) is available to play in Monday's exhibition matchup against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the start of the preseason, but the 24-year-old guard is available to make his exhibition debut with the Suns on Monday. This is Okogie's first year with Phoenix after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Timberwolves.