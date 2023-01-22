Okogie closed with 24 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over Indiana.

Okogie returned from a one-game absence due to a nose injury and was impressive, tallying his second-best output of the season in points and rebounds, as well as his third-best mark in the assists category. Okogie could be in line for another heavy workload off the bench Sunday against the Grizzlies given how shorthanded the Suns are.