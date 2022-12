Okogie (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Okogie will suit up Friday after missing Tuesday's loss to Washington due to a hip injury. Over his past nine appearances, the backup forward has averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 19.3 minutes.