Okogie posted eight points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Bucks.

Okogie continues to start in Kevin Durant's place, and although he isn't coming anywhere close to what Durant can provide offensively, his defensive contribution has been quite impressive. While that effort doesn't always translate in fantasy, he's also popped with positive offensive results during his stint with the starting five. Despite scoring only eight points During Tuesday's loss, he's posted double-digit scoring totals in eight of his last 12 games as a starter.