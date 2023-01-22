Okogie (nose) closed with 24 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over Indiana.

Returning to action after a one-game absence while sporting a facemask to protect his fractured nose, Okogie surprisingly emerged with his second double-double of the season. He also finished just four points off a season high, while the four blocks matched his output from his previous 14 appearances combined. Okogie's excellent all-around showing should extend him some leash in head coach Monty Williams' rotation, even while he continues to sport a protective mask for the next 2-to-3 weeks, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. However, Okogie could be one of the players at risk of losing minutes when the injury-battered Suns get Chris Paul (hip), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Devin Booker (groin) back in action.