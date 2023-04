Okogie will start Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Nuggets.

After starting the final 25 games of the regular season, Okogie shifted to the second unit for the Suns series against the Clippers in favor of Torrey Craig ,but he will rejoin the starters for Game 1 against Denver. Despite coming off the bench, Okogie has logged 25 and 33 minutes in his last two appearances. He should be an intriguing value option for daily formats.