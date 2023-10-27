Okogie produced 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers.

Okogie will often line up against the opposition's best player, but Thursday was a special exception, as there was no question that Kevin Durant and LeBron James would play one-on-one throughout the game. Instead, Okogie kept Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura in check and occasionally tangled with Austin Reaves. Finding points will be a continuing issue for Okogie, but his defensive prowess is invaluable to the Suns.