Okogie plans to exercise his $2.96 million player for the 2024-25 season to remain with the Suns, Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reports.

Okogie had a reduced role for Phoenix during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes in 60 games. The 25-year-old finished the season without a spot in former coach Frank Vogel's rotation, but Okogie could re-establish himself under new coach Mike Budenholzer.