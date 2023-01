Okogie won't return to Monday's game against Memphis after suffering a nose injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but it's significant enough to hold him out for the second half. He scored nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added one rebound in nine minutes of play prior to exiting. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet could be asked to shoulder more minutes in the final two quarters with Okogie unavailable.