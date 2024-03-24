Okogie (abdomen) tallied zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist across 10 minutes Saturday in the Suns' 131-106 win over the Spurs.

Making his return to action for the first time since March 2 after he contended with a lower abdominal strain, Okogie found himself outside of head coach Frank Vogel's rotation. Okogie didn't check into the game until 9:34 remained in the fourth quarter, when Phoenix held a 29-point lead and held out most of its other key rotation players for the rest of the contest.