Okogie (hip) played 12 minutes in Monday's 128-114 loss to the Mavericks, finishing with one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Okogie had missed the Suns' previous five games due to a strained left hip, but he was back in action Christmas Day, albeit in a bench role after he had started in both of his last two appearances. He visited the locker room at one point after he appeared to aggravate the hip issue, but he was cleared to return to the contest. Okogie could continue to hold down a minor role in the Phoenix rotation in the short term, though he might be squeezed for minutes once the Suns get the likes of Jusuf Nurkic (personal) and Bradley Beal (ankle) back in action.