Okogie ended Wednesday's 126-97 loss to Denver with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Okogie got off to a hot start Wednesday, knocking down all four of his shot attempts in the first quarter before entering the break with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Unfortunately that trend didn't continue into the second half, as the small forward went 0-for-7 over the final two quarters, adding seven boards, two assists and a steal. It was just Okogie's sixth time this season scoring in double figures while his five assists were the second most he's recorded in his 2022-23 campaign.