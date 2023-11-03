Okogie accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two steals in 12 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 loss to the Spurs.

The Suns fell behind early in Thursday's matchup, and Okogie saw a reduced role in the blowout. While he made an impact defensively with two steals, he saw minimal shot volume and was held scoreless for the first time this season. He averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over the first four matchups of the year, so better days will likely be ahead when the Suns are playing in more competitive games.