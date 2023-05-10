Okogie supplied one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across eight minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Okogie got the starting nod again Tuesday, although managed to play just eight minutes in the loss. While the Suns are still very much alive in the series, their lack of depth remains a major issue. Outside of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, there is very little to fall back on in terms of scoring. Okogie is certainly not viewed as a key piece on the offensive end but the coaching staff would certainly like to see a bit more out of him, even if it is simply being a viable threat.