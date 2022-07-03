Okogie and the Suns agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Okogie's playing time has decreased each of the past two seasons, and he garnered just 10.5 minutes per game in 49 appearances last season with the Timberwolves. He'll be a depth option for Phoenix and may not be an every-game player.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Scores 13 in bench role•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available against Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Active Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Questionable vs. Kings•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Gets little playing time in return•