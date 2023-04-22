Okogie ended Saturday's 112-100 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes.

Okogie basically split minutes with Torrey Craig, playing as the fifth option in what was a series-defining victory. The Suns are now on the brink of advancing to the second round where they will likely face the Nuggets. Arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference, it should be a memorable series, should it come to fruition. As long as the Suns are healthy, Okogie should continue to serve as a key bench piece.