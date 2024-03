Okogie will not play in Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right hip injury.

Okogie was added to the injury report just ahead of game time with a hip injury that will cause him to sit out. This will be Okogie's first game missed since Dec. 29. With Devin Booker (ankle) out alongside Okogie and Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon on minutes restrictions, the starting five could be asked to play significant minutes Sunday, with supplementation from the likes of Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks.